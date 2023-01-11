Papa FC, Green United FC draw match

CHIMPU, 10 Jan: Papa FC and Green United FC played a thrilling 2-2 draw here on Tuesday in the third match of the ongoing 8th State Level Veteran Football Tournament.

The first goal of the match was scored by Dr Ghoto of Green United FC in the 27th minute. Papa FC responded with a goal from Tana Karan.

Playing attacking football, Papa FC scored the second goal in the 55th minute. The goal was scored by Tad Path. However, Dr Rinchin scored the second goal for Green United FC, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

However, due to the two red cards issued to Papa FC, Green United FC will be considered the winner of the match, the organiser informed.

Both Papa FC and Green United FC have qualified for the quarterfinals from D Pool. Green United FC has directly qualified as the pool winner.