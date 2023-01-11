Guv meets GBs, villagers, soldiers in Tuting

TUTING, 10 Jan: Governor BD Mishra met gaon burahs, gaon buris (GB), government officials and villagers of the border areas of Upper Siang district, here on Tuesday.

Extending New Year greetings, Mishra appealed to the people to “join hands and contribute towards the development of the state,” adding that “funds released for development must be 100 percent utilised on the ground.”

The central and state governments and the armed forces are always with the people of the border areas, and the wellbeing of the people of the border areas is always of priority to the state government, he said.

He advised the people, especially the youths, to become “startups” and entrepreneurs. “The youths should not depend only on government jobs,” he added.

Expressing anguish over the APPSC paper leak scam, the governor said that “our students must study to enhance their knowledge and capability. They should not only run after government jobs, which always grow lesser than the workforce.”

He asked the government officers to “support the people and render all possible help to them to benefit from the government developmental schemes.”

“It should be the responsibilities of the officers to motivate and guide the people to be self-reliant,” he said.

The governor also interacted with the officers and personnel of the Indian armed forces stationed here.

“Our nation is progressing well due to our security and territorial integrity ensured by our army. Every Arunachali and every Indian is proud of our soldiers who are guarding the borders,” he said, adding that “the apex leadership of the nation is aware of the challenges of the armed forces and is making every effort to address the needs of the soldiers and their families.”

He urged the armed forces to “reinforce the goodwill amongst the civil population and reach out to them, especially during emergency.”

A large number of soldiers from infantry battalions, along with engineers and officers and personnel of the artillery brigade and the ITBP were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)