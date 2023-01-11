Training prog on mushroom cultivation

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Jan: Thirty participants from different colleges and universities of Arunachal and Uttarakhand participated in a training programme on ‘mushroom cultivation and its commercialisation’, organised here by the Itanagar branch of the North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, NEIST in-charge Dr Chandan Tamuly said that mushroom is a source of Vitamin D, protein and minerals, etc.

“We can take such nutraceticals from the mushroom at very low cost. This crop can be considered as a source of sustainable income generation for rural people of the state,” he said.

TA Priyanka Kakoti made a presentation on ‘Commercial cultivation of mushroom towards sustainable socioeconomic development to combat malnutrition’.

Hands-on training was also provided to the participants.