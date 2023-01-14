Skill mela organised

SEPPA, 13 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Skill Development Mission, in collaboration with the East Kameng District Industries Centre (DIC), organised a ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ here on Friday.

Representatives from vocational training provider Assam Professional Academy (APA) and officials of the DIC participated in the mela, which was attended by over 50 students.

Addressing the participants, Trade Development Officer Mekory Dodum spoke about the differences between knowledge and skill “and the importance of skill development in any field of job role.”

She motivated the students to “exploit this opportunity at its maximum and get themselves registered for their choice of skill training.”

Representatives of the APA briefed the students on the different skill training programmes provided by the academy, besides placement opportunities.

East Kameng MGNF Meemansa Singh briefed the students on various other kinds of skill training that the students may avail under the Kaushal scheme.

The students were registered with the DIC and a Google form was circulated for the purpose of registration of interested candidates.

DIC EO Kha Doka and staffers of the industries department also attended the programme. (DIPRO)