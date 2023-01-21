Kiwi farmers taken on exposure tour

ROING, 20 Jan: Fifteen kiwi farmers from Lower Dibang Valley district were taken on an exposure trip to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, during which they were trained in kiwi cultivation.

The farmers were apprised of the feasibility of organic farming system, packaging of kiwi, and its marketing potential.

The farmers visited the government nursery in Siro, kiwi cultivation in newly developed gardens, various well-established kiwi gardens, the Lambu Subu Food & Beverages in Hong, and the integrated farming system of Hage Jarjo.

The farmers were led by HDO Leenia Pertin, under the supervision of DHO Kuru Ama.

The programme was sponsored by the Roing MLA under his local area development fund. (DIPRO)