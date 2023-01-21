Team inspects DBLC school

KHONSA, 20 Jan: A team of the education department, headed by Khonsa CO Dr Ripi Doni, inspected the school at the Don Bosco Literary Centre (DBLC) here in Tirap district for granting formal recognition.

The team members, including DDSE Hortum Loyi, inspected the facilities at the school and verified the required documents as per the guidelines of recognition.

Doni suggested to the teachers and the administrators of the DBLC to be “dedicated and proactive to improve quality of education in the school.”

DDSE Loyi and GHSS Principal KC Lowangchha also interacted with the DBLC principal, teachers and students. (DIPRO)