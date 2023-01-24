Dakpe takes stock of works in Dollungmukh

DAPORIJO, 23 Jan: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on Monday visited Dollungmukh area in Kamle district to take stock of several developmental works being undertaken in the subdivision.

“The MLA inspected the extension work at the Boori Boot ground and the guide bank protection wall at the steel girder bridge there,” the Kamle DIPRO informed in a release.

Dakpe also inspected the ongoing work at the SDO office headquarters; the PMGSY bridge at Tath Koro being executed by the Raga RWD division; the boundary wall and flood protection wall at the VKV; the construction of the multipurpose community hall, and various JJM schemes being implemented in Paro and Kolaptukar villages.

The MLA asked the HoDs of PWD, PHED, WRD and RWD to “ensure early completion of the projects while maintaining the quality of the projects.”

He also interacted with the SLHEP executive director, the DIPRO said.