MEDP on bakery products begins

NAMSAI, 1 Mar: A NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bakery products for SHG members began at the Arunachal University of Studies here on Wednesday.

The training will be provided to more than 30 members of different SHGs promoted and nurtured by the ArSRLM. The programme is being implemented by the World Education Mission, in collaboration with the ArSRLM.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that “MEDPs have been introduced to build skill and competence of the SHG members to take up micro-enterprises with credit support from banks.”

He also highlighted different programmes of the NABARD for the welfare of SHGs and farmers.