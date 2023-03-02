Trg prog on fish breeding, hatchery mgmt underway

BALEK, 1 Mar: A three-day skill development progra-mme on ‘fish breeding and hatchery management’, being organised by the Kolkata centre of the Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Lower Dibang Valley district, began on Tuesday.

Twenty fish farmers are participating in the training and have received inputs for fish farming, such as water testing kits and study materials, from the organisers.

Progressive fish farmer Jatan Pulu shared his experiences in traditional fish farming, and urged the participating farmers to “adopt scientific fish farming practices to enhance productivity and improve their livelihood.”

CIFE scientist Dr Dilip Kumar Singh apprised the farmers of composite fish culture, integrated fish farming, fish hatchery operation, fish breeding and nursery management, broodstock nutrition, the importance of live food in nursery, water quality, fish health management, etc.

Fishery scientist Jimmy Mize demonstrated how to prepare fish seed and analyse the water quality parameters, and recommended “application of agricultural lime to reclaim acidic soil and water in fish pond.”

KVK Head Dr Deepanjali Deori and horticulture scientist Vijay Krishna Pandey also spoke. (DIPRO)