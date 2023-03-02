P&I dept hands over pension papers to officer on day of retirement

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The planning & investment (P&I) department has set a record by handing over the pension papers and other pension benefits to Millo Pushang on Tuesday – the day of his superannuation as joint director of the department.

Quite often the government employees have to struggle a lot for their pension benefits after retiring from service.

The department organised a small farewell party to bid adieu to Pushang, during which Finance Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan handed over the pension papers and other benefits to him.

Pushang had joined the department as a senior research assistant in 1993. He was promoted to the post of research officer in 1997, and in 2002 he was promoted to the post of deputy director.

Pushang was elevated to the post of joint director on 17 June, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Pushang expressed happiness over the department’s move to hand over his pension benefits to him on the day of his superannuation.

He urged the other departments to “follow the same step for the welfare of employees who have served the state dedicatedly.”

He expressed appreciation for Planning & Investment Joint Director Tabe Haidar “for making this possible.”