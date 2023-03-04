World Hearing Day observed

BASAR/NAHARLAGUN, 3 Mar: The Leparada District Health Society (DHS) observed the World Hearing Day on Friday, with the theme ‘Ear and hearing care for all! – Let’s make it reality’.

During the programme, which was launched at MMR School here and at the health & wellness centre in Tirbin,

medical teams from the DHS highlighted the importance of “integrating ear and hearing care within primary care as an essential component of universal health coverage.”

Health screenings were provided to children and the public.

“Ear and hearing problems are among the most common problems encountered in the community. Over 60 percent of these can be identified and addressed at the primary level of care,” DRCHO Dr Karmar Dirchi stated in a release.

“Integration of ear and hearing care into primary care services is possible through training and capacity building at this level, as such integration will benefit people and help countries move towards the goal of universal health coverage,” Dr Dirchi added.

The National Programme for Prevention & Control of Deafness (NPPCD) cell of the health services directorate observed the day at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, and in other parts of the state.

A free endoscopic ear screening camp was organised at the ENT OPD of the TRIHMS. Also, a radio talk by senior ENT surgeon Dr J Ori and NPPCD SNO on Ear Care Dr P Ringu was aired by the AIR Itanagar. TV spots on the same topic were also broadcast by DDK Itanagar.

Besides free screening camps, sensitisation meetings were organised and pamphlets related to ear care were distributed in the remote districts.