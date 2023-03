Preparations for the International Women’s Day in Sarli, Kurung Kumey. Being organised by the Sarli branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), the celebration starts on 6 March with sports and cultural events. The final event will be held on 8 March, the International Women’s Day. Sarli APWWS branch president Seena Pisa Yangfu informed that the three-day event will see participation of people from various walks of life.