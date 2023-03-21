NABARD PLP for Kamle launched

RAGA, 20 Mar: Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Kamle district, here on Monday.

“The overall estimated credit potential made for Kamle district is Rs 1,557.70 lakh for the 2023-’24 financial year. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 1,172.82 lakh; the micro, small and medium enterprises account for Rs 122.88 lakh; and the education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy

and information credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 262 lakhs,” NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang informed.