Contractors’ body opposes issuing of work orders to unregistered contractors

SAGALEE, 23 Mar: The Sagalee (Papum Pare) unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Contractor’s Welfare Association has appealed to the additional deputy commissioner here to “direct all the departments concerned in Sagalee subdivision not to issue any kind of work order to individuals and firms who do not have valid contractor’s registration.”

In a memorandum to the ADC, the unit on Tuesday said that “issuance of work order to a person or firm without valid registration as contractor is a direct violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Enlistment of Contractors in Works Departments Rules, 2008, and it also amounts to deprivation of genuine and registered contractors of the state.”

It added that “all the firms are required to get registered under the established enlistment rules to undertake any kind of contract works under the works departments of the state government.”