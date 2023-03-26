15-day IWD celebration by SAI NCoE concludes

CHIMPU, 25 Mar: Itanagar-based SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), in association with the Khelo India Centre here, celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme ’10 ka dum: Empowering women through sports’ from 10 to 15 March.

Various sports activities were organised during the 15-day programme.

Attending the closing ceremony here on Friday, Sports Director Tadar Appa and Sports Deputy Director Mala Linggi encouraged the female athletes to take part in sports activities.

SAI NCoE Assistant Director Satrajit Kachari emphasised on gender equality and empowerment of women.

All the winners of the sports competitions were awarded prizes, while other competitors were given certificates of participation.