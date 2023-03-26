Bharat Gaurav train arrives in Nlg

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang welcomed the tourists who arrived at the Naharlagun railway station in the Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC tourist train from Guwahati (Assam) on Saturday.

The mayor interacted with the tourists and railway officials.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, I welcome every tourist to the Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains and the Land of the Rising Sun,” Phassang said, and appealed to the people of the state to “confer all possible assistance to every tourist, wherever they visit.”

Lauding the introduction of the Bharat Gaurav train, the mayor said that it would enable people from other parts of the country to learn more about the Northeast, “especially the rich traditions and cultures, as well as the flora and fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Among others, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, NFR Divisional Railway Manager Vijay K Srivastava, and officials of the Indian Railways attended the event.