HIV positive cases on the rise in state

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The number of HIV positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh is increasing with each passing year.

As per the record available with the health department, as on 28 February, 2023, the total number of people living with HIV in the state stands at 978. The total tests conducted till now are 5,49,837.

In the age-wise segregation, the number of HIV positive people in the below 20 years category comprises 93 males and 31 females. In the 20-29 age group, 377 males and 140 females are living with HIV, while in the 30-44 age group it is 216 males 62 females.

Further, in the 45 years and above category, 35 males and nine females have HIV.

Papum Pare and ICR districts together have the highest HIV positive cases of 455, followed by Namsai (263) and Changlang (43) districts. As per the data of past records released on 30 September, 2022, the total number of positive cases in the state stood at 710 and the total number of tests conducted were 5,37,796.

As on 31 March, 2021, the total number of cases was 476, and the total tests conducted were 4,98,439, while on 30 September, 2020, the total positive cases was 456 and the total tests were 4,85,885. In 2017, the total positive case was 343 and total tests were 3,96,369.

A study of the different age groups shows that the number of positive cases in the 20-29 age category consistently remains high.

Experts have cited both sex and injecting drug use (IDU) as the cause for the increase in the number of positive cases.

“In the initial years, the majority of HIV positive cases were due to sexual transmission. However, of late we are witnessing a rise in the number of positive cases due to IDU. For example, in Namsai, the majority of HIV positive cases are due to IDU,” said an official privy to the information.