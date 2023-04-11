HU organises product launch prog

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: The Himalayan University’s (HU) management department organised a ‘product launch’ programme at the university here on Monday.

Management department head Tad Nime highlighted the importance of the programme, saying that “it will give practical knowledge about marketing and also various challenges associated with it.”

Assistant dean (academic affairs) Dr L Malem Mangal, general administration and security manager Juginder Singh and OSD to registrar Dagjum Bagra launched the products of two groups of MBA 4th semester students.

They commended “the creativity of the students for generating new ideas of making products with unique logo and brand name,” and encouraged the students to be more creative, the university informed in a release.

The groups presented their products, describing various features, sources of promotion, pricing, etc.

The groups’ performances were assessed by a jury consisting of assistant professors Marjum Basar and Karbom Riram, and Talkeshwar Ray.

A question-answer session was also held.