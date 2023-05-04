Lapnan village welcome gate inaugurated

LAPNAN VILLAGE, 3 May: Chief of Borduria and Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong inaugurated the ‘Welcome Gate’ here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Lowangdong, in his address, urged all to maintain cordial relationship among the Nocte villages.

“Our forefathers of undivided Tirap were so hard working and dedicated that they had even constructed a 270 kms long road from Joypur to Khonsa, Khonsa to Changlang-Khonsa to Pongchau and Khonsa to Lazu free of cost on self help basis under the leadership of chiefs of Namsang and Borduria,” Lowangdong said and termed Lapnan village as one of examples in the field of literacy, rich culture and progressive farming.

Lapnan Youth Association (LYA) general secretary Bamin Chimyang lauded Lowangdong for fulfilling the long cherished wishes of the people of Lapnan village.

Former Borduria ASM Wangren Lowang said the construction of welcome gate to Lapnan village would definitely strengthen the cordial relationship between Lapnan and Borduria.

The ‘Welcome Gate’ was funded under MLA-LAD and the project was executed by UD & housing department.

Among others, chiefs of Laptang and Kapu, GBs of Borduria and Lapnan and UD and housing AE Shiv Prasad Pillai were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)