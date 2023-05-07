SSB DG on Tawang visit

TAWANG, 6 May: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General (DG) Rashmi Shukla reached Tawang on Saturday on a two-day official visit.

On arrival, interacting with administrative officers and members of the Women’s Welfare Association, the DG expressed appreciation for the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism, and learnt about the different tribes of the state and their cultures and cuisines.

The DG later visited the Tawang monastery and its museum, where the monks briefed her on the history of the monastery, and presented a memento to her.

Shukla is scheduled to visit Lungla on Sunday. (DIPRO)