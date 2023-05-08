SAS mourns Taram’s demise

ITANAGAR, 7 May: The Swtam Aajin Society (SAS), Talo under Lower Subansiri district has expressed grief over the sudden demise of former home minister Neelam Taram.

In a release the society said late Taram was an outstanding teacher, social thinker, writer, politician, social worker, good administrator and a man of principle.

“His death is a loss to his family, Nyishi community and state as a whole. In this hour of sorrow, Swtam Aajin Society (SAS) on behalf of people of Talo village extend deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” they added.