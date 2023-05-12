Youths take part in team up prog

TEZU, 11 May: The 15 days ‘team up’ programme, which was launched on 26 April ended on Wednesday.

Around 20 learning modules were specifically designed with an objective to target and encourage the younger generation for overall personality development, legal awareness, career guidance, civic consciousness, life skills, waste management.

Innovative teaching pedagogy in the form of activity based learning was also utilized.

The Prorgamme saw huge participation of youth and cumulative 450 hours of learning were achieved in 15 days.

This programme was a brainchild of Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, and was implemented on ground by team led by Assistant Commissioner Himanshu Nigam.

The DC distributed the certificates of participation and motivated the participants to work hard towards their future and society. (DIPRO)