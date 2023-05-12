Org seeks investigation into alleged ILP violation by Chakmas

ITANAGAR, 11 May: The Forum for Indigenous Peoples Rights and Social Justice (FIPRSJ) has demanded that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh must order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the allegation of entry of Chakmas to Arunachal Pradesh from other states without mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP).

FIPRSJ has demanded the CBI inquiry following a complaint from one Rita Chakma that Chakmas are coming from different states.

“We knew illegal entry of Chakmas is happening from other states but did not have proofs. But now this has been confirmed and exposed by Chakmas themselves. On 5 May 2023, one Rita Chakma of Uttar Pradesh wrote to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and EAC Diyun stating that one Uttam Chakma from Mizoram has entered into the state via Namsai without obtaining ILP on 3 May 2023 and she demanded action against him. The complaint stated that Uttam Chakma is the president of the Chakma Tribal Sangh and will pose a threat to law and order situation during his long stay in Arunachal Pradesh. Rita Chakma demanded that his ILP must be verified and he must be asked

to prove the residence in Arunachal Pradesh with necessary photo IDs,” organization said.

“This is a serious matter as it threatens the integrity and peace of the Arunachal Pradesh state which is protected by Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 under which non-tribals and outsiders must take ILP. The illegal entry of Chakmas is now been exposed by the complaint of Rita Chakma. Therefore, the Government must check every Chakma and Hajong entering into the state at the gate and report themselves to the concerned authority after entering into the state. The AAPSU should carry out checks of the ILPs of non-tribals just like what student bodies regularly do in Mizoram and Meghalaya to check entry of non-tribals”, stated a release of the FIPRSJ.