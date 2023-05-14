IFCSAP president calls for preservation of culture and practices in pristine forms

ITANAGAR, 13 May: Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) president Katung Wahge called upon the people to keep preserving their culture, tradition and practices in their pristine forms and maintain social and religious harmony with other faith groups.

He was speaking during a programme organized by the Nah Tagin Buddhist community of remote Taksing on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on 5 May at Taksing Kumbe alias Tsari Gompa.

The programe was also attended by jawans of 4 Garhwal Rifles led by Lt. Col. Vaibnav Singh.

The IFCSAP president was on a 5-day tour of Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts from 3 to 7 May last.

Accompanied by IFCSAP central executive committee members and its district unit members from Upper Subansiri district, the IFCSAP president visited Godak and Gepen in Kamle and Daporijo, Taliha, Ayingmuri, Siyum, Nacho, Limeking and Taksing in Upper Subansiri besides Ziro in Lower Subansiri.

During the tour, he had detailed discussions with people on issues ranging from proposals for establishment of Gurukul type educational institutions at Daporijo and Ziro, uniformity in symbolic representation of deities and supra beings and defined role of district unit IFCSAP and community based faith preservation societies in indigenous movements for preservation and continuity of their culture, belief systems and practices.

He also visited prayer halls of respective communities and inspected proposed sites for construction of cultural halls and community prayer centres, informed an IFCSAP release.