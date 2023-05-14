Corrective measures to be taken to mitigate garbage mgmt problem in Ziro: Taki

ZIRO, 13 May: Taking serious view of the chronic garbage management problem here in Lower Subansiri district, agriculture minister Tage Taki said that appropriate corrective measures would be initiated to mitigate the problem.

Tagi, who also is the local MLA, said that ‘punitive’ actions would also be initiated against the erring urban development and housing (UD&H) department officials for their lackadaisical attitude.

On Friday, the minister discussed ways and means to end the nagging garbage problem at the valley during a meeting here.

He said that “no stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage.”

The minister said that the material recovery facility (MRF) constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore at Taba Putu in 2021 and the swachh machine (SM) at Hong village constructed in 2019 by UD&H department are lying idle for the last several years.

“The non-functioning of these projects and machines provided by govt. for welfare of the people has greatly affected the smooth garbage management system at the district and we will ensure appropriate remedial measures as well as punitive actions,” he said.

No garbage has been lifted for the past two months by UD&H department creating woes and agonies among denizens of the valley. Dumping at the MRF has been objected by locals due to foul smell emanating from the site. Although the buildings and machineries are in place at the MRF, machineries meant for segregation and other processes of scientific garbage disposal could not be operationalized due to inadequate power supply.

Similarly, the swachh machine meant to burn off the dry garbage is also lying defunct due to inadequate power supply.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime also expressed deep concern over the issue and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to mitigate the problem at the earliest.

Among others, the meeting resolved to constitute an enquiry committee to study and unearth the reasons for non-functioning of the MRF and the Swachh Machine projects, to transfer the erring UD&H department officials from the district and outsourcing of the garbage management to a private party.

Further, the UD&H department has also been instructed to engage their vans to lift the garbage from the valley, to assist the scrap dealers to transport the scraps to North Lakhimpur in Assam.

The meeting was also attended by officials of UD&H and PHE&WS departments, Tani Supun Dukun president SK Shalla, Hapoli Bazaar Committee secretary Nada Buda, Old Ziro Bazaar Committee president Talyang Millo, Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) president Hibu Lilly, Apatani Youth Association (AYA) president Tapi Mali, All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association president Christopher Hage, Scrap Dealer’s Association represented by Michi D Chobin, several ZPM’s and HoDs. (DIPRO)