Governor conducts whirl-wind tour of L/Subansiri, reviews security, law and order scenario

ZIRO, 13 May: Governor KT Parnaik met the senior officers of security forces stationed here in Lower Subansiri during his recent visit to the district and reviewed the security and law and order scenario.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is receiving lots of focus for social, economic and infrastructure development from the central government, which needs meticulous planning and timely implementation at the district and state level.

He advised the security forces for diligent planning by means of automation of their systems for timely analysis and integration. He stressed on a cohesive approach, proper liaising and coordination amongst the forces and state police in the state.

The Governor also advised the officers to absorb the local customs and traditions of the people and participate in their cultural events. He asked them to encourage youth of the state to join the armed forces as sons of the soil will always be an asset for the forces.

Officers from state police, CRPF, SIB, ITBP, BRTF and IAF were present in the meeting.

On 10 May, the Governor, accompanied by agriculture minister Tage Taki and DC visited the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) here.

The Governor said that security of the ALG, which is a national asset, needs to be maintained at all times.

“Issues related to the ALG need to be addressed on priority in consultations with the civil administration,” he said.

Detachment Commander of ALG Ziro, Squadron Leader SP Pavithran apprised the Governor of the status of the ALG operations as well as issues of concern being faced by them.

Later, the Governor interacted with the Air Force personnel deployed at the ALG.

During his two-day visit, Parnaik also visited Water Conservation Projects, Seeh Amrit Sarovar lake and Sikhe Amrit Sarovar lake in Ziro.

The Governor said that the projects will immensely benefit the agrarian community and is a blessing for the flora and fauna of the valley. He informed that the Seeh Amrit Sarovar and Sikhe Amrit Sarovar are in the line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Sarovar Campaign, which must be emulated in other parts of the state.

He emphasized on biodiversity conservation and cleanliness of the lakes.

The Governor suggested setting up emporiums, light and sound show and art and culture facilities in the vicinity of the lakes, which will be a source of income and employment generation for the youth.

The Governor was briefed about the lakes by WRD EE Hage Mobbing.

He said that due to the creation of Amrit Sarovar, a new ecosystem has developed around the project. As per the forest department, water body-centric fauna has increased and nine new species of migratory birds, including the rare Mandarin Duck, are reported to have visited for the first time in Arunachal and after 108 years in the North east India, Mobbing said.

Most importantly, he said, ground water table around the project has risen with significant increase in the soil moisture content reducing the irrigation requirement for the vegetable growers. “With increase in domestic and local tourists, it has become a major income and employment generator for the local community,” he said.

Mobbing further informed that many replica of the Amrit Sarovar are in the pipeline throughout the state. An amphitheater has been proposed to add additional activities in the Sarovar area, he added.

On 10 May, the Governor inaugurated the physiotherapy, naturopathy and pathology ultramodern facility of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University in Ziro. He visited different parts of the clinic and training classes in the university.

Interacting with students and faculty, the Governor advised them to inculcate the habit of reading and writing.

“The students must imbibe inquisitiveness in their attitude, which will help them to explore new avenues and gain knowledge,” the Governor said. He said that the present generation youth are fortunate as the environment provides all kinds of information and enhances the level of awareness. “They must have passion to be inventive and contribute for the good of society and the state,” the Governor said.

He also released two books, ‘Perception Management’ and ‘Ziro Valley- a journey through its culture, people and landscape’ on the occasion.

The Governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik also visited Danyi Pillo Meder Nello, an indigenous faith prayer centre at Kalung in Ziro on 10 May and paid obeisance at the Meder Nello.

The Governor said that all religions teach good things of life and guide all to do good for the society and nation. He urged the people to repose faith in their belief.

The Governor called upon the people to preserve and promote their age-old traditions and cultural heritage. He asked them to encompass the youth in their endeavour so that the future generations are connected to their roots.

Later, the Governor and his wife participated in a plantation programme organized to commemorate their visit to the Meder Nello.

In another programme, the Governor met the PRI leaders, community based organizations, non-government organizations and self-help groups at the district Secretariat here.

The Governor called for collective efforts of every member of the society for peace, progress and prosperity of the state. He said that social organizations have a vital role to play and they must perform their social duties in letter and spirit by ensuring social cohesion and upliftment of the population. The Governor expressed his concern about the drug menace, growing incidents of tuberculosis, cleanliness and waste management within the villages and towns of the district. He said that the onus of monitoring the social and welfare issues rests with the community and panchayat leaders.

Minister Taki, DC Nime and SP Dr. Sachin Singhal were present in the meeting.

At Yazali, Parnaik visited the Panyor Lower Hydro Power Station (PLHPS)-the second largest hydro power station of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd in the state and in North Eastern Region.

Interacting with the senior officials of the project, the Governor advised them to work with dedication and sincerity as their efforts are contributing towards nation building.

The head of plant of PLHP station Partha Das briefed the Governor that Panyor Lower Hydro Power Station, Yazali has installed capacity of 405 megawatts. He said that in the financial year 2022-23, the plant has generated 1376.279 MU against the design energy of 1293.73 MU.

The officials shared the issue of siltation in the Panyor Lower Hydro Power Station, Yazali, which may reduce the power production in the future. The head of plant informed about the benefits extended to local people under corporate social responsibility & sustainability. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)