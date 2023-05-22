NAHARLAGUN, 21 May: Sixty-four boys and girls are participating in a summer football coaching camp being organised by the Grassroots Development Committee of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) for kids aged 6-13.

The camp began at the Mes Que Champions Arena here on Sunday. The children are being trained by “well-experienced and qualified football coaches for 10 days,” APFA administrative officer Orin Lego informed in a release.

“This is the third edition of summer coaching camp we organise for young kids to involve them in physical activities during their holidays and to teach them basics of football,” Lego said.