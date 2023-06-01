Tedir briefs 9 years of Modi Govt

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Wednesday said that Sewa, Susashan and Garib Kalyan (service, good governance and well-being of the poor), are the main mantras of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years since it came to power in 2014.

Addressing the media at the party office here following nationwide launch of ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ by Modi, Tedir said that the nine years of the BJP government at the centre focused on nine areas.

Presenting the report card of the BJP-led NDA government at the centre, Tedir said, “In the last 9 years, policy-making in India has transformed from policy paralysis to ‘decisive policy’ and in terms of ranking, India has jumped from Fragile Five to Top Five.”

“India, which was once ruled by Great Britain for over 250 years, has surpassed it to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Tedir claimed that India has demolished dynasty politics, nepotism and casteism and replaced it with developmental politics.

He added that earlier India’s voice was ignored and today, the whole world listens when India speaks.

“Earlier the schemes were present only on documents and today schemes are made and implemented on the ground, within a single term. From laying the foundation stone to inauguration, both take place in the same term,” Tedir said adding that during the previous government’s tenure, middle men siphoned off the money of the beneficiaries while today the middlemen have been thrown out of the system.

Abrogation of Article 370, putting an end to triple talaq, fighting terrorism with surgical strikes and air strikes, and paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were the significant strides the country witnessed in the past nine years, the minister said and added that more than three crore poor people have got their own homes, electricity supply, water supply, gas connection, toilets, and Ayushman cards.

Party state general secretary Zingnu Namchoom highlighted various activities proposed by the party, which will be undertaken from 30 May to 30 June in different parts of the state under the Jan Sampark Abhiyan.