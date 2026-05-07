ITANAGAR, 6 May: Consul General of the United States, US Consulate General from Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz called on Governor K.T Parnaik at Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday. They exchanged views on areas of shared interest and opportunities for meaningful cooperation. They also shared intent to translate goodwill into tangible partnerships that can contribute to sustainable development and people-to-people engagement

During the discussion, the Governor said that as ties between India and the US continue to deepen, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are optimistic about stronger, more vibrant connections between the citizens of the world’s largest and oldest democracies. He underlined the importance of ensuring that such partnerships are inclusive, with special focus on the aspirations and welfare of the state’s tribal communities.

Drawing attention to state’s immense natural and economic potential, the Governor highlighted key sectors such as hydropower, horticulture, mineral resources, tourism, and allied industries as promising avenues for collaboration.

Referring to the state’s growing identity as an organic hub with rich horticultural output, he emphasized the need to build stronger market linkages and explore the application of advanced American expertise in food processing and value addition. Governor also suggested fostering skill development initiatives, particularly in high-end and specialized sectors, to empower the youth and enhance employability.

The Consul for Political and Economic Affairs at the Consulate, Braphus Kaalund was also present during the meeting.( Lok Bhavan)