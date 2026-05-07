PASIGHAT, 6 May: The Ayi Ke Ekum, a senior day care centre at Raneghat here in East Siang district, completed its three years of service, providing dedicated care for the well-being of senior citizens aged 70 years and above, particularly those who are no longer socially active.

Established on 6 May, 2023, by a group of like-minded individuals, the centre primarily supports elderly individuals who are often left alone at home. While these elders belong to respectable families and are not destitute, many face loneliness and a lack of daily companionship. The centre strives to provide them with a nurturing space where they can interact, share their experiences and feel heard and valued. The centre aims to create a warm and inclusive atmosphere that promotes emotional connection, dignity, and a sense of belonging.

Over the years, the centre has remained committed to enhancing the quality of life of the elderly people by focusing on their physical, emotional, and social well-being in a safe and supportive environment.

On Wednesday, a programme was organized to mark the centre’s foundation day at EngoTakar Dere hall.

Around 36 elderly members, most of whom were regular visitors of the day care centre attended the event and expressed their appreciation for the initiative. They emphasized the urgent need for a permanent infrastructure for the centre to accommodate more beneficiaries.

Members managing the Ayi Ke Ekum (my own home) have appealed to like-minded individuals, organizations, and well-wishers to help establish a permanent structure for the centre. (DIPRO)