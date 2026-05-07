ITANAGAR, 6 May: The state government on Wednesday announced 2 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for serving employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners, raising the existing rate from 58 percent to 60 percent of basic pay/pension with effect from 1 January, 2026.

This revision follows the decision of the Government of India notification issued in April regarding enhancement of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners.

The enhanced DA will be applicable to all India service officers serving under the government of Arunachal Pradesh, central government employees on deputation to the state government and all regular state government employees.

Similarly, the enhanced DR will be applicable to all pensioners and family pensioners.

The benefit will cover approximately 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners across the state.

The annual financial implication on account of this enhancement is estimated at Rs. 100.54 crore, comprising Rs. 83.31 crore towards DR allowance and Rs. 17.24 crore towards DR relief.

Arrears for the period from January 2026 to April 2026 will be paid in cash. The total financial implication on arrears is estimated at Rs. 33.51 crore. The enhanced DA and DR from May 2026 onwards will be paid along with the monthly salary and pension.

The total financial implication, including arrears, is estimated at Rs. 117.30 crore.

Congratulating the government employees, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism that they would reciprocate and give their best to the welfare of people reaching to the last man in queue. (CM’s PR Cell)