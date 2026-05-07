MIGGING, 6 May: Over 100 residents from Migging, Panggo and Moshing villages in Upper Siang district on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government supporting the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

A total of 134 families–39 families from Panggo, 50 from Migging and 45 families from Moshing villages–signed the MoU, taking overall support for PFR activities in the three villages to around 80 percent.

The MoU was signed by Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang for the state government and by Paset Panyi of Panggo village, Gebong Lonchung of Migging village and Kutchi Tali of Moshing village, on behalf of the families, in the presence of MLA Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang and others.

During the programme, Jerang highlighted various aspects of the PFR activities and clarified doubts raised by the PAFs. He reiterated that the PFR exercise is aimed at conducting preliminary studies and assured the gathering that the process would be carried out with transparency and active public participation.

Libang, during his brief interaction with the villagers, also clarified various aspects relating to the signing of the MoU for PFR activities and assured the people of his continued support, stating that the villagers would be kept well informed throughout the process.

More than 200 villagers witnessed the signing of the MoU.

District BJP president Ojing Peyang and its general secretary Tago Jijong were also present. (DIPRO)