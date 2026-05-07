[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 6 May: A 33-year-old taxi driver was stabbed to death by another taxi driver in Tawang district on Monday.

Police said information was received in the late hours of 4 May about a violent dispute between victim, Akash Lama, a resident of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, who had been living in Tawang for several years, and Pema Wangchu, (25), a resident of Dungse, Jang. During the altercation, Wangchu allegedly stabbed Lama with a dagger.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by DSP Tasso Kato and Tawang PS OC Inspector Niyi Angu under the supervision of SP Tasi Darang rushed to the scene. The accused was apprehended in the early hours of 5 May.

Police also conducted an intensive search operation and recovered the ‘weapon of offence’ from the Nehru Market area.

Preliminary investigation indicates that both the accused had known each other for several years. CCTV footage from the Nehru Market area near the post office reportedly captured the altercation between the two prior to the incident.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tawang police station.

Further investigation is underway.