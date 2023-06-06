Awareness prog under Mission LiFE

AALO, 5 Jun: Xaviers’s International School here in West Siang district, in collaboration with the 20 Bn and the 57 Bn of the ITBP, organised an awareness programme on Mission LiFE on Monday.

The programme, which was carried out under the guidance of ITBP Commanding Officer Gaurav Prasad, was aimed at generating awareness among the residents regarding the need to protect the environment.

The programme also featured an essay writing competition on ‘How to save our planet’ for the Class 10 and Class 12 students of the higher secondary school here.

Prizes were later distributed to the winners of the competition.

ITBP Public School Principal Surjit Singh delivered a speech on ‘Mission LiFE and lifestyle’. (DIPRO)