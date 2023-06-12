Dree festival begins with football tourney

PAPU NALLAH, 11 Jun: The 49th Dree festival celebration began with the Dree football tournament – being organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2203 – on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was attended by, among others, retired information commissioner Habung Payeng and retired SP Tage Habung.

CCDFC chairman Dani Sulu described this year’s tournament as “a record-breaking extravaganza.”

“Boasting the participation of 20 teams and over 400 players and team officials across three categories, the tournament promises to showcase an impressive display of skill and sportsmanship,” the committee

stated in a release, adding that “a noteworthy addition to this year’s event is the introduction of the super veteran category, designed to encourage active participation from senior community members aged 45 years and above.”

Addressing the participants and the spectators, Tage Habung emphasised the importance of games and sports in one’s life, and recounted his college days, when he represented his alma mater at the national level in karate. Notably, he said that he, along with two others, were the first individuals in Arunachal Pradesh to have secured jobs under the sports quota.

Habung Payeng motivated the participants to “embrace the spirit of the game, highlighting its power to unify the Apatani community,” while CCDFC general secretary Hano Takka commended “the meticulous efforts of the games and sports department, led by Ngilyang Lailyang Richo.”

“Despite facing challenges posed by heavy, incessant rain, the department’s dedication ensured that the arrangements were not disrupted, allowing the tournament to proceed smoothly,” the release stated.

In the first match, Paatii FC clashed with Khoñkhuñ Sports Association in the super veteran category. Paatii FC emerged victorious with a 4-0 score. Hage Gambo stole the limelight by scoring three goals in the 16th, the 33rd, and the 39th minute, while PG Tago sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 42nd minute.

“The excitement soared in the third as defending champion Haaki Ajing FC showcased their prowess in a thrilling match against POI FC in the open category. The former emerged triumphant with a resounding 5-1 victory,” it said.

The match began with an early lead from Haaki Ajing FC, as Landi Milo struck a goal in the first minute, setting the tone for the intense battle to come. POI FC quickly retaliated with a goal by Mom Tallu in the 17th minute, raising hopes of a tight contest. However, Haaki Ajing FC showcased their relentless spirit, launching a flurry of goals. Tage Tachang showcased his exceptional skills, netting two goals in the 24th and the 28th minute, while Landi Milo secured his brace in the 37th minute. Millo Jilley capped off the impressive display with a goal in the 52nd minute, solidifying Haaki Ajing FC’s dominance, the release said.

In the third and final match of the day, between Paatii FC and Brick City FC, the competition remained fierce. However, it was Brick City FC who emerged victorious with a solitary goal, scored by Tage Richo in the 17th minute. The goal proved to be decisive as Paatii FC fought valiantly but failed to equalise, it added.

CCDFC games & sports secretary Ngilyang Lailyang Richo informed that the final match of the tournament will be played on 22 June.