Driving precautions necessary in monsoon

The death of four passengers in a tragic road accident that occurred in Kamle district on Saturday is a stark reminder of how dangerous the roads in the state can be. The accident occurred when the Tata Sumo, carrying nine passengers from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district to Itanagar, fell into a deep gorge near Kemlico village in the morning hours. Several people were also injured in the accident. With the monsoon arriving, the roads will become very dangerous to travel. The heavy rainfall often causes landslides and destruction of roads.

This poses great risk to the motorists. The district administration should take extra precautions in the coming months. Also, many of the passenger vehicles, in particular Tata Sumo and buses, ferrying passengers in the state are very old. Some of them have outlived their utility. It is time for the transport authorities to conduct check and stop plying vehicles that are deemed unfit to ferry passengers. Even in the Itanagar Capital Region, many of the Tempos and Trekkers, which are very important modes of transportation for people, are very old. They pose immense risk and need to be properly checked. Soon the monsoon rains will start hitting the state hard. The roads will get risky. People need to take extra precautions.