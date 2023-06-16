Interaction and awareness prog

TAWANG, 15 Jun: About 50 farmers participated in an ‘interaction-cum-awareness programme’ held at the district horticulture office here on Thursday.

Senior public leader Tenzin Monpa, who along with Siliguri-based Himalayan Florica director Neeraj Chetry and Tawang-based Broccoli Farmers’ Group promoter Nawang Chozom attended the programme, advised the farmers to “take up farming activities as your main source of income,” and urged them to “change your attitude of farming from livelihood to commercial mode of farming and work with an organised approach.”

He also asked the department to “impart proper guidance to the farmers and give support to farmers in formation of farmers-producers organisation (FPO).”

Chetry assured the farmers with regard to marketing their produces, “subject to the condition of proper grading and packaging of the produces.”

Chozom assured the farmers of “cultivation and supply of good quality-cum-marketable broccoli and other vegetable crops with proper grading and packaging.”

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman, in response to Monpa’s advice, assured to impart training to the farmers, and to mobilise farmers by forming an FPO to accelerate marketing of their produces through corporate linkages. (DIPRO)