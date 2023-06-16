Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan a school with a golden heart

[Rohinso Krisikro]

WAKRO, 15 Jun: In the state and our region – and for that matter, elsewhere too – when most schools are bothered about holding their reputation and deny admission to Class 12 repeaters, here is one school with a heart that not just allowed the admission of a girl child in need of care but also offered tremendous support in all ways possible to ensure the welfare of the child.

The child, from Lohit district, who lost both her parents in early childhood, was being supported by her relative and a local NGO till she reached Class 10.

Unfortunately, when she joined the government school for Classes 11 and 12, much of her time was consumed in day-to-day work, as a result of which she fared badly in Class 12.

The girl child’s well-wishers thought of sending her to a private school where she would get a better chance at studies, and looked for a residential school, so that her entire focus could be on her studies instead of attending to her daily needs.

Unfortunately, none of the known private residential schools, either in Lohit district or places including Itanagar, was ready to accommodate the child with average performance in fear of losing their reputation, based on the pass or fail percentage of students.

The ray of light was the Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan (DPVB), a school founded by former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang. The school has the distinction of being the lone member from the state in the Indian Public Schools Conference.

Apang immediately recommended the girl child’s name to the school’s principal, Arun Kumar Tiwari, who in a swift move agreed to help out.

This school with a golden heart not just agreed to admit the girl child, but also assured to provide all kinds of support that the girl child might need to complete her schooling and pursue higher education.

Clearly, the school with a golden heart, based on the solid foundation by Apang, has ensured that the child gets another opportunity to clear her exams and pursue education with better facilities.

The girl child will surely benefit from the offer and get to pursue a better line of studies.

Conveying gratitude for the gesture from the DPVB, the Anu Shiksha Seva Trust (ASSET) managing trustee in a message to the principal said that the DPVB “serves the purpose for which the institution was founded by Gegong Apang, who is an adored elder and a very respected statesman and leader.”

Thanking Apang, the principal, and DPVB vice principal Pradip Kumar Tiwari, the ASSET said that “the school certainly maintains the spirit of service, as envisioned many decades ago by the founder father, Gegong Apang.”