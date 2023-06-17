Sportspersons say not appointed to posts in APP

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: A group of aggrieved sportspersons on Friday said that they have not been appointed to any of the posts in the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP, civil) that had been advertised on 29 June, 2018, for meritorious sportspersons.

During a press conference at the press club here, one of the sportspersons said that “257 persons were selected from the police headquarters in Ganga, wherein seven posts were of sub-inspectors (SI), in which two were of lady SIs, 30 of constables, 10 of drivers, and one of cook.”

“In total, 98 persons were again selected for the physical test at the police training centre (PTC),” the sportsperson said.

The candidate informed that “the SI posts are already over and the rest are still pending.”

“Moreover, based on the physical test conducted on 9 and 10 June at the PTC, 36 persons were selected and more than 50 sportspersons were rejected, based on style games,” the candidate said.

“Till date, 259 sportspersons have been absorbed in the APP (civil) under the home department,” the sportspersons said, and sought to know the reason behind their being “de-selected in the physical tests.”