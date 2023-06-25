Bunkers along national highways removed: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, 24 Jun: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday that bunkers set up along national highways by vigilante groups have been cleared and warned of stern action against these groups if they continue to use arms in the name of defending their villages.

After visiting a relief camp for pregnant women in Khuman Lampak in state capital Imphal, the chief minister told reporters that “no one can presume the districts as separate states as Manipur exists entirely as one entity.”

Singh said that the perpetrators of the 21 June IED explosion have been identified and the case has been handed over to the NIA.

Terming the incident “a cowardly act,” he said that NIA agents have “reached the state and have begun investigating.”

The explosion in Kwakta in Bishnupur district left two teenagers and a seven-year-old boy injured.

“The government will no longer remain a silent spectator to law breakers,” Singh said, adding that “instances of firing are being dealt with firmly by both the state and central forces.”

Expressing concern over regular incidents of violence at night, Singh said, “It is making Imphal valley paralysed and preventing the movement of security forces.”

Appealing to the people to support the central forces, Biren said, “Terrorist groups will be given appropriate and befitting punishment.” (PTI)