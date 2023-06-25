‘Anti-drug’ motorcycle rally underway

KANUBARI, 24 Jun: Bikers from the Assam Rifles (AR), along with several motorcycling enthusiasts are participating in a three-day ‘anti-drug motorcycle rally’ which began here in Longding district on Saturday.

The rally, being organised by the AR, is aimed at raising awareness on the devastating impact of drugs, and to encourage the people to live a drug-free lifestyle. It is also aimed at emphasising the importance of community participation in addressing the substance abuse issue and encouraging dialogues on drug-related concerns.

The bikers made several pit stops along the route, and inspired the residents, especially the youths, to avoid drug abuse.

Children and womenfolk of Longding district encouraged the bikers, and expressed their support to the fight against drugs.

The students of the Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tissa organised a nukkad natak on the drug menace, and members of the All Wancho Womens’ Welfare Society were felicitated by the AR for playing and effective role in curbing the drug menace in the district. (DIPRO)