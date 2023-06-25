MLA flags off medical vans

AALO, 24 Jun: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini flagged off an ambulance equipped with modern facilities, a vaccine carrier van, and a mobile medical van, under the CM Health Emergency Life Protection Services, from the general hospital here in West Siang district on Saturday.

The MLA expressed gratitude to the chief minister for equipping the hospital with modern facilities like CT san, a dialysis unit, oxygen refilling unit, etc, and advised the doctors and the nurses of the hospital to “be polite with the patients.”

Jini informed also that a laparoscopic surgery machine will shortly be installed in the general hospital.

He asked the PWD to complete the under-construction general hospital building on time.

DC Penga Tato informed that “the school premises in the district have been declared as no tobacco zones, and violators of the directive will be punished under appropriate section of the law.”

He appealed to the ZPMs of the panchayats near Aalo town to ask the villagers to keep their cattle confined.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Tsering Wangnu informed that “a tobacco-free youth campaign is going on in West Siang district,” and advised the youths to shun tobacco and tobacco products.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra and Medical Superintendent Dr Jumbom Kato also spoke. (DIPRO)