KHONSA, 24 Jun: The anti-drugs squad of the Tirap police apprehended a person with suspected heroin weighing approximately 26.8 grams from Mission Colony near the old petrol pump here on Saturday.

The drug peddler has been identified as Yangwok Hopa (32), of Lower Chinham village.

The police have registered a case against the peddler at the police station here under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act. (DIPRO)