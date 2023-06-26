DC, DDSE visit Kuntse primary school

KUNTSE, 25 Jun: Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with DDSE Hridhar Phuntso, Lungla BRCC Phuntso Dhondup, Lungla-based Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) Headmaster Tenzin Dakpa, and Dhagpang Employees Welfare Association convener Kuncho Tenzin, visited the GUPS here in Tawang district on Sunday.

The DC interacted with the students and teachers, and provided the school with chairs, an almirah, a computer set, and other necessary items.

He advised the students to work hard, respect and love their parents and teachers, and be responsible citizens.

Describing the GUPS here as the best performing school in the district, the DC commended teacher in-charge Tsering Wangchu and his team of teachers for their dedicated service and for providing hostel facility for the children of nearby villages “without any government support, since 2011.”

Damo felicitated Class 7 student Dorjee Lhaton with a khada and a cash award of Rs 5,000 for her academic excellence and for tutoring her junior students.

He also handed over Rs 10,000 for the hostel.

The DC later visited Bhuri and Bletteng villages near the border with Bhutan and interacted with Dutongkhar CO Tsetan Droima. (DIPRO)