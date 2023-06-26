Walkathon, cyclothon organised

PASIGHAT, 25 Jun: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang and PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut flagged off a walkathon and a cyclothon event here on Sunday to mark the 8th anniversary of the union housing & urban affairs ministry’s Smart Cities Mission.

The events, organised by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), comprised an 8-km walkathon and an 18-km cyclothon. The participants covered eight major smart city projects taken up by the PACDSL.

Besides PSCDCL staffers, government officers, members of various NGOs and CBOs, youths, students, and members of the Pasighat Cycling Club participated in the events to promote walking and cycling as healthy and sustainable lifestyle. (DIPRO)