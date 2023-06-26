Drug peddlers arrested

LONGDING, 25 Jun: A team of the Longding police, led by DSP (HQ) B Tangjang, arrested three drug peddlers on Saturday from the Pumao-Longding trijunction.

Based on specific input, a naka was laid on the highway near the trijunction. During the naka checking, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Bini Shiva, approximately 197.6 grams of suspected heroin, worth Rs 6 lakhs, were seized from the peddlers.

The trio, all women, has been identified as Phanya Manham, of Niausa village, Anon Wangsaham, of Chatting village, and Songlih Manham, of Niausa village.

The police have registered a case against the peddlers under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act. (DIPRO)