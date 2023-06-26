APLS opens unit in Kra Daadi

NEW PALIN, 25 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) opened its Kra Daadi district unit here on Saturday, in the presence of APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, Tirap APLS unit general secretary Wanggo Socia, and others.

The event, convened by Gangte CO Eken Bam, was attended by eminent Nyishi writer Stephen Taku, Palin-based Byabang Heri Government Higher Secondary School Principal Higio Oyu, Chambang CO Riba Gyadi, published and budding writers, and literary enthusiasts of the district.

The occasion also included constitution of the APLS’ Kra Daadi executive committee, with Eken Bam as its president and Byabang Amar as its general secretary.

“A literary session was organised, featuring published poems and literary works of budding writers of the district, such as Charu Moni, Charu Asin and Rangne Sorang,” the APLS informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak recounted “the ordeals faced by the APLS in its foundational years and the huge strides the society has made since then, with the state government according distinct recognition of its works in the sphere of literature in the state.”

Emphasising the importance of “literature as the face of a society,” he apprised the participants of how the APLS has been “working tremendously to spread awareness and provide platforms for budding writers to connect and develop.”

Socia in his address exhorted the executive team to “work selflessly for the amelioration of the layman,” and reaffirmed how “the power of literature can shape perspectives and stories around us,” the release stated.

District APLS president Bam said that “the district unit shall go beyond formal recognition to work assiduously and sincerely for the uplift of the literary and education scenario in the district.”

He said also that the APLS unit would work towards improving the performance of the schools in board exams. (DIPRO)