Arunachal emerge champion in East Zonal Para-Badminton Championship

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: Team Arunachal with three gold and as many silver medals emerged overall champion of the first East Zonal Para-Badminton Championship, which was held in Kolkata, West Bengal, from 23 to 25 June, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release.

Tame Tallang and Dangu Talik won the gold medals in the singles SU-5 and SH-6 category, respectively, while Tame Tallang pairing with Lemkhul Mossang won the doubles gold in the SU-5 category.

Biri Takar and Bamang Rade won a silver medal each in the singles event in the SL-4 and SH-6 category, respectively.

Biri Takar pairing with Rakesh Kumar won the doubles silver medal in SL-4 category.

Jardam Fai was and coach and manager of the team.

The PAA on Monday accorded a rousing welcome to the victorious team on their return at the Hollongi airport.

The association appealed to the state government for “inclusion of cash incentive for the meritorious para-sportspersons in the state’s sports policies to encourage them.”