Trg prog for school teachers on ICT techs

TEZU, 26 Jun: One hundred teachers of Lohit district are participating in a training programme on ‘Use of ICT technologies’, being organised by the Tezu extension centre of the Itanagar-based National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), in collaboration with the district administration, here.

The programme, which began at the extension centre on Monday, is aimed at equipping the teachers with necessary IT education and related applications, along with skills for organising effective online education.

“Under the project, NIELIT Itanagar and its extension centres in Pasighat and Tezu are imparting training to cover 4,000 school dropouts and students of schools and colleges, 600 women, 400 farmers, 600 elderly persons, 1,600 technical graduates/diploma holders, 360 engineering graduates, and 400 teachers in the state over the course of two years, during 2022-’23 and 2023-’24,” NIELIT Itanagar Technical Assistant Shammi Sharma informed in a release.

“The project is currently running in the second year, and NIELIT Itanagar and its extension centres are putting efforts to train the targetted beneficiaries earmarked for the second year, ie, 2023-’24 financial year,” Sharma informed.

The training programme was inaugurated by Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, in the presence of, among others, resource persons Bijom Karbak, Dormie Gogoi and Basaintso Ama, Sharma added.