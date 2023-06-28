Sawin inaugurates CD block

KHONSA, 27 Jun: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Tuesday inaugurated the newly created CD block in Bari-Basip in New Katang in Tirap district.

Stating that the people of Bari-Basip had been pressing for creation of the CD block since 2002, “finally the long-felt demand of the locals has been fulfilled,” he said.

Sawin asked the Tirap DC and the SP to “make the CD block, the police station, and the residential school in Bari-Basip fully functional as early as possible.” He also appealed to all to fight against drug abuse, “right from the village level, to make Tirap a drugs-free district.”

He hailed the people of Katang village for donating land free of cost for establishing the CD block.

DC Hento Karga said that “the government is trying to bring development to the people’s doorsteps through Seva Aapke Dwar programmes, but the stakeholders should know the criteria to avail the benefits of various schemes under central and state flagship programmes.”

“Despite the TCL region being known as a disturbed area, the government is providing various infrastructure and development projects in the region,” he said, and added that “peace is prerequisite for development in any society.”

The DC also appealed to all to stay away from all kinds of narcotic substances, including opium.

ZPC Chathong Lowang appealed to the parents and the students of the district, particularly of Bari-Basip circle, to “give more importance to education and refrain from all kinds of antisocial activities, including drug addiction.”

SP Kardak Riba said that “the development in Tirap district is taking place at a very fast pace because of the restoration of peace in the region.” At the same time, the SP highlighted some of the problems, like shortage of drinking water supply and toilet facility in the police stations.

Later, Nekong Perme took over the charge of the CD block from Khonsa CD block BDO Jangpong Tangjang. She also received office equipment like furniture, laptop, etc, from the MLA.

“Bari-Basip CD block comprises 13 villages – Old Katang, New Katang, Lamsa, Wathin, Sikho, Changthing, Old Changnyak (Kolagaon), New Changnyak (Ngointhong), New Lainwang, Old Lainwang, Jadthung, Old Bunting, and New Bunting – and has a population of 3,014, as per the 2011 census,” informed RE APO Telem Kitnya.

Bari-Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang and former ZPM Wangjet Kuma also spoke. (DIPRO)